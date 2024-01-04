Short Interest in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Expands By 5.1%

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the November 30th total of 2,930,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth $252,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 99,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,075,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,923,000 after purchasing an additional 366,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BNL stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $17.01. The company had a trading volume of 118,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,088. Broadstone Net Lease has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $18.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.76.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 115.15%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BNL. Wolfe Research raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities started coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

