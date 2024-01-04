Short Interest in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Increases By 6.7%

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,340,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the November 30th total of 9,690,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $287.47. The stock had a trading volume of 644,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,416. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The firm has a market cap of $146.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.24.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Caterpillar by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.