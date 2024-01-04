Short Interest in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Increases By 5.2%

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,240,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the November 30th total of 11,640,000 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Community Health Systems Price Performance

Shares of CYH stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.42. 681,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,077. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average is $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $467.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.69. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $8.01.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.88%. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Community Health Systems news, Director Wayne T. Smith purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $2,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,107,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,671.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Health Systems

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 195.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Further Reading

