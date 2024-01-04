Short Interest in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Grows By 7.3%

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the November 30th total of 1,510,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 803,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Constellium Price Performance
CSTM stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.94. 99,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.56. Constellium has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $20.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.74.
Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 1.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently commented on CSTM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Constellium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Constellium
About Constellium
Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Constellium
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- What is an IRA account? All about IRAs
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- New jobs are churning into these recovering stocks
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Will the Biotech sector sustain its momentum in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.