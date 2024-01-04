Short Interest in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Grows By 7.3%

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the November 30th total of 1,510,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 803,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

CSTM stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.94. 99,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.56. Constellium has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $20.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.74.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 1.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTM. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Constellium by 35.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Constellium by 138.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Constellium by 26.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Constellium during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Constellium during the first quarter valued at $110,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSTM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Constellium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

