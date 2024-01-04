Short Interest in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Declines By 6.9%

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 565,200 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the November 30th total of 607,400 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 103,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Danaos Stock Up 1.6 %

DAC stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.55. The company had a trading volume of 65,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,013. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Danaos has a 1 year low of $51.19 and a 1 year high of $78.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $7.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $239.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.31 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 59.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaos will post 29.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaos Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Danaos

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAC. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at $906,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Danaos by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Danaos during the first quarter worth $347,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Danaos during the first quarter worth about $923,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Danaos in the first quarter worth $4,921,000. 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Danaos in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

