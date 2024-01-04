Short Interest in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Expands By 7.0%

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the November 30th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.7 days.

Deluxe Price Performance

Shares of DLX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.55. The company had a trading volume of 35,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,972. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.90. Deluxe has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $897.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $537.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.00 million. Analysts expect that Deluxe will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is currently 173.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deluxe

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 314.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Deluxe by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Deluxe by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Deluxe by 893.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Deluxe by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Data Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services, as well as web hosting and design services.

