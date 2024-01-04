Short Interest in dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNTCF) Declines By 7.5%

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNTCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,117,800 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the November 30th total of 1,208,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 84.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Get dentalcorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on dentalcorp

dentalcorp Price Performance

About dentalcorp

DNTCF stock opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average of $4.95. dentalcorp has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $6.92.

(Get Free Report)

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for dentalcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dentalcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.