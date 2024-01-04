Short Interest in Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Decreases By 8.0%

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the November 30th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 161.0 days.
Deutsche Wohnen Stock Performance
DWHHF stock opened at $25.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.34. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $25.14.
About Deutsche Wohnen
