Short Interest in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Decreases By 6.8%

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,630,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the November 30th total of 7,110,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NYSE:DD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.03. 442,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,484. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $62.80 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

