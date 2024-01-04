Short Interest in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Grows By 7.1%

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the November 30th total of 54,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

ESSA Bancorp Stock Performance

ESSA traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.77. 556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,030. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.35. The firm has a market cap of $200.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.31. ESSA Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $21.13.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.63 million. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 19.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESSA Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in ESSA Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. 44.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ESSA Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.