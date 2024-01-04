Short Interest in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Expands By 8.2%

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the November 30th total of 4,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,091.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at $6,525,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 55.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,095,585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055,172 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 29.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,876,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,660,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,408 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 599.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,345,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,657 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $380,823,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 98.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,216,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 3.4 %

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $158.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.67. The stock has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $170.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 119.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EXR

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.