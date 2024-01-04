Short Interest in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Drops By 7.9%

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,780,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the November 30th total of 11,710,000 shares. Approximately 11.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 44,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $166,023.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,180,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,031,043.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 149.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,830,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,531,000 after acquiring an additional 8,894,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,978,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,018,000 after purchasing an additional 502,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,814,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,133,000 after purchasing an additional 57,040 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,983,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,491,000 after purchasing an additional 72,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 39.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,559,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,640 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.59. The company had a trading volume of 132,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,801. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $11.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.44% and a negative net margin of 163.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FATE shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $5.40 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.57.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

