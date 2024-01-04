Short Interest in Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) Drops By 6.1%

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,342,600 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the November 30th total of 2,495,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,685.2 days.

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of FGRRF opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14. Fingerprint Cards AB has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.24.

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) Company Profile

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ), a high-technology company, develops, produces, and markets biometric systems and technologies. Its biometric systems include sensors, microcontroller units, algorithms, software, and packaging technologies. The company offers biometric solutions for smartphones, PCs, tablets, smart cards, door locks, authentication keys, vehicles, payment cards, internet of thing (IoT), and the automotive industry.

