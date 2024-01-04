Short Interest in Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) Drops By 6.1%

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,342,600 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the November 30th total of 2,495,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,685.2 days.
Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of FGRRF opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14. Fingerprint Cards AB has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.24.
Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) Company Profile
