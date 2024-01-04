Short Interest in FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Declines By 7.6%

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,800 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the November 30th total of 143,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded FVCBankcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

NASDAQ:FVCB opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. FVCBankcorp has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $15.62. The company has a market cap of $247.42 million, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.00.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $13.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 million. As a group, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other FVCBankcorp news, insider William G. Byers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $71,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,290 shares in the company, valued at $577,355.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 8,593 shares of company stock worth $111,569 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 14.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in FVCBankcorp by 43.9% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 308,174 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in FVCBankcorp during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in FVCBankcorp during the second quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in FVCBankcorp by 128.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

