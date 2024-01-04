Short Interest in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Grows By 8.0%

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,700 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the November 30th total of 215,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In other news, Director Scott L. Anchin bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 268,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,081.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genasys by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Genasys by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 704,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC raised its position in Genasys by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 527,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Genasys by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 537.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNSS opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.39. Genasys has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $4.23.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 million. Genasys had a negative return on equity of 25.99% and a negative net margin of 39.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genasys will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Mkm started coverage on Genasys in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

