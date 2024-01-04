Short Interest in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Rises By 8.1%

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the November 30th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 856,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genmab A/S

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 40,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,799,000 after buying an additional 86,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. 6.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GMAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $31.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $27.74 and a 52-week high of $43.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.92.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $692.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.79 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

