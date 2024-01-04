Short Interest in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Rises By 8.1%

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the November 30th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 856,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 40,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,799,000 after buying an additional 86,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. 6.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GMAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.
Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $31.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $27.74 and a 52-week high of $43.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.92.
Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $692.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.79 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
