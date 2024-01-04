Short Interest in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Increases By 5.2%

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the November 30th total of 7,130,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 937,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HALO opened at $35.78 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $56.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 190.74% and a net margin of 32.52%. The firm had revenue of $216.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.47 million. Equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HALO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HALO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $396,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,232.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,323,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,856 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $44,170,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,078,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,122 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $53,957,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,200,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,226,000 after acquiring an additional 595,220 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.