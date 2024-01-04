Short Interest in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Rises By 8.3%

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,320,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the November 30th total of 7,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 34.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,454,000 after buying an additional 194,089 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HOG. Citigroup raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

NYSE:HOG opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.39. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.00.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 6th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 13.41%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Further Reading

