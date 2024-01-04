Short Interest in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Decreases By 8.8%

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the November 30th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.6 days. Currently, 20.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in HCI Group by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HCI Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in HCI Group by 1,807.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in HCI Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCI Group Stock Up 5.2 %

NYSE:HCI opened at $93.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $799.56 million, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.04. HCI Group has a 52-week low of $38.49 and a 52-week high of $93.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.35.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $131.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.73 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 8.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HCI Group will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised HCI Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on HCI Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on HCI Group from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on HCI Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

