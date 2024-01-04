Short Interest in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI) Decreases By 6.9%

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the November 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 373,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

HCVI stock opened at $10.45 on Thursday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $11.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.35.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCVI. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 41.7% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector.

