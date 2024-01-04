Short Interest in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Rises By 7.9%

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the November 30th total of 7,970,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSBC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $811.00.

Get HSBC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSBC

HSBC Price Performance

HSBC stock opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.63. HSBC has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $42.47.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). HSBC had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $34.11 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HSBC will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

HSBC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HSBC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in HSBC in the second quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in HSBC during the third quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 231.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.