Short Interest in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Increases By 7.6%

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 978,200 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the November 30th total of 908,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 402,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Parrillo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 222,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,480.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Hudson Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HDSN. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 60.6% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,358,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,687 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 382.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,397,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,307 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 28.9% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,085,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,933,000 after purchasing an additional 691,774 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $6,253,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Hudson Technologies by 426.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 635,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 514,719 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

HDSN stock opened at $14.01 on Thursday. Hudson Technologies has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.73.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.50 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 18.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HDSN shares. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hudson Technologies

About Hudson Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.