Short Interest in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Expands By 5.3%

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the November 30th total of 4,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CC stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,383. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average is $31.07. Chemours has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.13). Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Analysts predict that Chemours will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 5,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

CC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

