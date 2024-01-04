Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Gap Down to $18.19

Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.19, but opened at $17.71. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.53, with a volume of 6,838 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Silence Therapeutics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SLN

Silence Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million. Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 236.14% and a negative net margin of 151.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silence Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 17.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 293,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silence Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's mRNAi GOLD GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform that is used to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.