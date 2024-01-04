Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) PT Raised to $56.00 at Truist Financial

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.81% from the stock’s current price.

SLGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Silgan from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Silgan from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

NYSE:SLGN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.16. The company had a trading volume of 70,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,187. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.80. Silgan has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $55.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,229 shares in the company, valued at $7,253,397.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Silgan news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,229 shares in the company, valued at $7,253,397.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $45,461.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,368.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,085 shares of company stock worth $1,472,712 over the last ninety days. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 13.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 4.8% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 3.3% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

