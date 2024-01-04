Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX) Stake Raised by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PFIX opened at $40.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.49. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 52 week low of $37.83 and a 52 week high of $114.42.

About Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF

The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed to provide a hedge against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates. The fund holds OTC interest rate options, US Treasurys, and US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).

