Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $308.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.26 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Simply Good Foods Trading Down 0.3 %

SMPL opened at $39.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.71. Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $31.06 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Transactions at Simply Good Foods

In related news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 4,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $166,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,794. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Simply Good Foods news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 4,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $166,402.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,794. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 51,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $2,070,782.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,234,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,827,221.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,175 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,124 in the last 90 days. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 235.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 9,214.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 54.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SMPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.10.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

