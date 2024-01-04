Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $308.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.26 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Simply Good Foods Trading Down 0.3 %
SMPL opened at $39.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.71. Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $31.06 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
In related news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 4,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $166,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,794. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Simply Good Foods news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 4,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $166,402.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,794. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 51,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $2,070,782.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,234,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,827,221.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,175 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,124 in the last 90 days. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SMPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.10.
The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.
