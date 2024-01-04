Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $39.59, but opened at $41.00. Simply Good Foods shares last traded at $40.82, with a volume of 29,892 shares.

The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $308.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on SMPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 51,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $2,070,782.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,234,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,827,221.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 4,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $166,402.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,794. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 51,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $2,070,782.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,234,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,827,221.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,175 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,124 over the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 8.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,503,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 13.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 8.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 70.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 26,914 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

