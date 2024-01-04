Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

Simulations Plus stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.43. The company had a trading volume of 37,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,966. The firm has a market cap of $865.99 million, a P/E ratio of 90.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.74. Simulations Plus has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $52.69.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Insider Transactions at Simulations Plus

Institutional Trading of Simulations Plus

In other Simulations Plus news, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 1,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $35,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider John Anthony Dibella II sold 5,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $244,360.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,213.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $35,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,097 shares in the company, valued at $109,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,331,237. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 2,626.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 82.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLP

Simulations Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.