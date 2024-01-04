SkyOak Wealth LLC Buys 360 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ED. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ED shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.39.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ED opened at $93.00 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $100.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.33.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

