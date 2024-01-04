SkyOak Wealth LLC Buys 371 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 14.3% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 65,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 3.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 12.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 11.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Ingles Markets Trading Down 1.4 %

Ingles Markets stock opened at $87.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $73.38 and a 1 year high of $99.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.30.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 15.19%.

About Ingles Markets

(Free Report)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.