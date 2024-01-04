SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

SkyOak Wealth LLC decreased its stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in XPEL were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in XPEL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in XPEL by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in XPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on XPEL from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded XPEL from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

XPEL stock opened at $51.70 on Thursday. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.77 and a 12 month high of $87.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.78.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. XPEL had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $102.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

