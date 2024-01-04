SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $85.62 on Thursday. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.76 and its 200 day moving average is $83.62. The firm has a market cap of $123.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. RTX’s payout ratio is 109.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

