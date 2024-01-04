SkyOak Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 3,699 PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PJT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in PJT Partners by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $640,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 225.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners Price Performance

PJT opened at $97.39 on Thursday. PJT Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.61 and a fifty-two week high of $104.15. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.35.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 31.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PJT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,487,868.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

