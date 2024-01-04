SkyOak Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after buying an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after buying an additional 823,118 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,564,000 after buying an additional 244,127 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,514,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,947,000 after buying an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $210,504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY opened at $117.31 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $126.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

