SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 113 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

SkyOak Wealth LLC reduced its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 844 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Saia by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 3.6% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAIA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $412.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.11.

Saia Stock Performance

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $418.79 on Thursday. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.02 and a 52-week high of $461.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $409.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $399.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.08. Saia had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

