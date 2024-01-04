SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 89 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

SkyOak Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,116,000 after buying an additional 207,099,787 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24,328.7% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 1,303,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 1,298,422 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,281,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,731,000 after buying an additional 26,879 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,115,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,529,000 after purchasing an additional 149,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 937,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,931,000 after purchasing an additional 37,614 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $212.21 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $176.69 and a one year high of $221.56. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.48.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.