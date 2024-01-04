SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 9,308 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,945 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,308 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

Shares of APPS stock opened at $6.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $639.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.34. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $18.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $143.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.