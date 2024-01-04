SkyOak Wealth LLC Takes $215,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $244.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.60. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $261.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total transaction of $2,330,153.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,293,289.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total value of $2,330,153.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,293,289.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,927 shares of company stock valued at $51,965,473 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.50.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

