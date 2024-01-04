SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.93% from the stock’s previous close.

SLM has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SLM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on SLM in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SLM from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.05.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $18.53 on Thursday. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.26.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.22). SLM had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SLM will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SLM by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SLM by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 38,282 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in SLM by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SLM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,541,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,733,000 after acquiring an additional 45,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

