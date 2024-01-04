Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT) Trading 1.4% Higher

Smartspace Software plc (LON:SMRT – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 75 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 71 ($0.90). Approximately 20,937 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 55,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.89).

Smartspace Software Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 43.61. The company has a market cap of £21.71 million, a PE ratio of -1,250.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

About Smartspace Software

(Get Free Report)

Smartspace Software plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells workplace software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Sweden, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: SwipedOn and Space Connect. It offers software as a service meeting room booking, visitor management, and desk management software products, as well as analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smartspace Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartspace Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.