Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Downgraded by Monness Crespi & Hardt

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SNOW. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.19.

Snowflake Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of SNOW opened at $184.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.08 and a 200 day moving average of $167.54. The company has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.71 and a beta of 0.97. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $202.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $1,364,109.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,939,199.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $1,364,109.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,939,199.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $2,148,666.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,658,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 556,781 shares of company stock valued at $105,583,187. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in Snowflake by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,428,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,152,000 after purchasing an additional 743,211 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 159.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

