Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.01 and last traded at $38.14. Approximately 57,014 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 401,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLNO shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Soleno Therapeutics Trading Down 5.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.84.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.33). On average, research analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kristen Yen sold 3,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $110,735.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,158.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Soleno Therapeutics news, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 3,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $105,171.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen Yen sold 3,979 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $110,735.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,158.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,243 shares of company stock worth $7,017,328 in the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 187,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 1,164,483.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 69,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 898.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

