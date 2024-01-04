Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Price Performance

Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sorrento Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $3.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $44,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 293.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 16,396 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 1,299.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 28,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 61,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 11,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

