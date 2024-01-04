SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 902,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 462,353 shares.The stock last traded at $30.61 and had previously closed at $30.59.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLRN. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4,677.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 18,757,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after buying an additional 18,364,449 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter worth about $65,236,000. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 41.4% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,514,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,481,000 after buying an additional 443,669 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,992,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 279,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

