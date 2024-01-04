SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Brown Financial Advisory’s 5th Largest Position

Brown Financial Advisory lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,608 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 7.9% of Brown Financial Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Brown Financial Advisory owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $8,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SPDW stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $33.56. 734,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,491. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $34.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average of $32.10.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

