SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Position Increased by Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,825 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 10.6% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $17,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.47. The stock had a trading volume of 234,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,376. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

