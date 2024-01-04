SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,357,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,642 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 16.8% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.37% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $68,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,011,000 after acquiring an additional 197,709 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $55.15 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $44.54 and a 12-month high of $56.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

