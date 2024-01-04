SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Position Raised by Horizon Wealth Management LLC

Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 901,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,153 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 17.0% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Horizon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $45,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.26. 3,147,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,629,403. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.38. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $44.54 and a 52-week high of $56.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.