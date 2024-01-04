SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Denver Wealth Management Inc.

Denver Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 398,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,041,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. Swmg LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 152,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

SPYG stock opened at $63.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.45. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $49.54 and a 12 month high of $65.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

